Barcelona left worried over lack of shirt sales for key first team player

For Barcelona, the commercial side of things is almost as important as footballing matters to those in the board room, especially with the club having had financial issues over the past few seasons.

Shirt sales are a big part of the club’s income, and the number 10 jersey has often been the biggest seller, with Lionel Messi having occupied that number for much of his time at the club. Before him, greats such as Diego Maradona, Romario and Ronaldinho all adorned the famous number.

Ansu Fati is now in possession of it, but he is not even in the top six biggest shirt sellers, according to Diario AS. Instead, fans have gone for the likes of Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski. This is likely due to Fati’s lack of prominence in Xavi Hernandez’s squad, where he has largely been a squad player.

Solutions are reportedly being thought up, with a relaunching on Fati’s 10 shirt seen as a possibility. However, it remains to be seen whether the 20-year-old is in possession of that shirt for much longer, having been linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent weeks.