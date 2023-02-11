Andoni Iraola will not leave Rayo Vallecano this season

Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola has insisted he will not leave the club this season.

The Basque manager was rumoured to be Leeds United’s first choice pick to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, following an impressive 18 months in charge in Vallecas.

However, despite their major interest, Iraola is reported to have rejected a potential mid-season move, as he wants to complete his contract with Rayo.

Iraola led Rayo to an eye catching mid table finish last season, during his first La Liga campaign at the helm, alongside a run to the Copa del Rey semi final.

Despite his stance over what happens this season, Iraola’s expiring contract at the club this summer has opened speculation over where he will be in 2023/24.

However, there is no chance of him walking out on Rayo, as they push for a possible European qualification spot, following a strong start to 2023 in the Spanish capital.

“Nothing has changed, not even at a contractual level because I have a contract”, as per reports from Marca.

“I am focused 100% on Rayo and in that sense there has been no change this week.”