Analysis: Who should be Barcelona’s big summer sale?

Barcelona’s financial issues will follow them into this summer’s transfer window. With La Liga president Javier Tebas declaring that the league leaders are €200m in the red in terms of forecast deficit, it seems inevitable that players sales will be required in order to push through incomings and contract renewals.

One big player sale may be enough for Barca this summer, and with club president Joan Laporta stating they will reduce their wage bill by €170m during the transfer window, it will be interesting to see who club officials opt for in terms of outgoings.

It’s likely that the player sold will be a forward, with Xavi Hernandez having several high value attackers in his squad that do not currently see regular playing time.

It has been reported that Barcelona will listen to offers for Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati this summer, but with the Brazilian now starting on a consistent basis due to Ousmane Dembele being out injured, Fichajes believe that it will be between Fati and Torres to see who is sold.

Fati has seemed like the obvious choice, especially with the interest that has been shown in the 20-year-old. However, Xavi reaffirms that he and the club wish to keep Fati in Catalonia this summer, despite his lack of starts this season.

“Ansu Fati is non-transferable, like everyone in the squad right now. He’s a very important player. I have tremendous hope (in him). He’s player for the present and future.”

Fati has the advantage on Torres is terms of age, being two years younger, and he has shown more in a Barcelona shirt this season, although he has featured more than his fellow Spaniard. Barcelona clearly believe in Fati, having given him the famous number 10 shirt most recently worn by Lionel Messi.

Torres may well be the more likely to go this summer, especially after Xavi’s impassionate speech about Fati. Having been signed from Manchester City last January, the 22-year-old has regularly been restricted to cameos off the bench, and has barely started this season in particular.

With the likes of Angel Alarcon coming through the youth ranks, it makes sense to let someone like Torres go. Up until now, it very clearly hasn’t work out in Catalonia for him, and with Barcelona’s financial situation, it would make sense to let him go while his value is still high.

Torres’ market value has dropped from €45m to €35m during his time at Barcelona, but the club will likely look to demand at least €55m, which is what they paid Man City for his services 13 months ago.

