Alejandro Balde unsure on Barcelona future, despite being “very happy” at the club

Alejandro Balde has had a fantastic season so far, and has began to establish himself as Barcelona’s first choice left back, despite being just 19 years old.

He made five appearances last season, but has already played over three times as many this campaign, and has earned the full trust of head coach Xavi Hernandez, despite still being a teenager.

Balde has been part of a stubborn Barca defence domestically, which has conceded just seven goals in 20 La Liga matches so far. Speaking to MD, he heaped praise of his fellow defensive teammates, and saved extra praise for goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

“Right now, we’re in a good moment. Marc is in a good moment. He is a great goalkeeper and everyone defends well. The centre backs, Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, are performing very well and I am very happy for them. Marc is also making very good saves, he is in a good moment and it shows with the results.”

Balde’s contract situation is something that has been highlighted in recent weeks. His current deal with the subsidiary expires in 2024, and he has been pushing for a new deal which would see him registered as first team player.

Barcelona president stated on Thursday that Balde’s new deal was “practically agreed”, but the player himself was less assured.

“My intention is to continue here but I leave it in the hands of my agents. What may happen in the future, I don’t know. I hope that everything will be solved in a good way.

“I leave it in the hands of my agent, who I trust 100%. I’m focused on Barca and the games to come. I hope everything is solved well. I am very happy and comfortable here, and I hope to continue like this.”

Barcelona fans will be desperate to see Balde sign on, with the fullback expected to be first choice at the club for many years to come.