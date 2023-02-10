‘We will speak about it’ – Carlo Ancelotti to address squad depth with Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will have pleased a significant portion of Madridismo this Friday, after admitting he may bring up the lack of depth in the forward position. It has been a hot topic of debate in the Spanish capital over the past two seasons.

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or last year and was impeccable up front, but now 35, many have questioned why there is so little in the way of rotational options for Benzema. Mariano Diaz is the only other natural striker in the squad. Ancelotti has most often used Rodrygo Goes though the middle, at times moving Marco Asensio or Fede Valverde there too.

Talking ahead of the Club World Cup final, Ancelotti was asked whether Rodrygo and Benzema were sufficient options for next season.

“It is a subject that we will discuss, we have to take into account Karim’s age but also what he brings. When he has returned he is doing very well and I am convinced that he will do very well next season.”

Few doubt Benzema’s quality, but has only appeared in 21 of their 33 games this season. In many of the games he has played, Benzema has not looked sharp or fully fit either.

Ancelotti was also asked how many goals he saw Rodrygo scoring this sseason. The Brazilian has ten so far this season, which is third for Real Madrid behind Benzema (13) and Vinicius Junior (14).

“I don’t know how many he can score. He has the quality to score many, but the important thing is that he scores the important ones. I’m not going to risk much more, I already took a risk on a bet with Valverde, I’m not going to risk with Rodrygo.”

Earlier in the season, Ancelotti rrevealed he had made a bet – if Fede Valverde does not make it to 10 goals this season, he will give up his coaching licence.

This is the first time that Ancelotti has openly acknowledged that Real Madrid might need to strengthen at the position. Los Blancos have brough in several stars in recent seasons, as well as veteran free agents, yet there has been relatively little investment in alternative options behind the starting XI.