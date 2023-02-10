WATCH: The remarkable Endrick Felipe effort creating a buzz amongst Real Madrid fans

No doubt many Madridistas will have been delighted by the news that one of football’s brightest young talents, Endrick Felipe, would be joining them in 2024. The 16-year-old is only taking his first steps in professional football, but it isn’t hard to understand why fans are excited by him.

Real Madrid announced that they had agreed a deal with Palmeiras for Endrick to move when he turns 18, in July of 2024, this past December. On one level, it seemed incredible that they would commit up to €60m to a 16-year-old who had barely played senior football. The sense is that if they hadn’t though, another club would have.

Endrick is actually yet to score in the new Brazilian season, but in his latest match against Internacional, he did notch an assist. He also could not have come closer to scoring in more spectacular fashion.

QUE PECADO! 😳

O Endrick virou essa bike no início do primeiro tempo, mas a bola explodiu no travessão… Já pensou se entra? #Paulistão2023 pic.twitter.com/XYG6eiQDqz — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) February 10, 2023

It will archived away in the file of great goals that never were, which sometimes stick even longer in the memory. Although not similar in terms of stage importance or brilliance, the most famous case must be Pele’s dummy in the 1970 World Cup.