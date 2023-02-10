Real Valladolid set example for other La Liga clubs following Vinicius Junior action

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has had plenty on his plate this season, and is coping pretty well given he has been the victim of six racial incidents this season in Spain.

In the final days of 2022, Vinicius suffered racial abuse from Real Valladolid fans during Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory. As the Brazilian was substituted, he racially abused from the stands, as per Marca.

Real Valladolid, headed by President Ronaldo Nazario, were quick to offer their help and identify the fans involved, which was praised by the authorities. They are set to receive a one-year ban and a €4k fine as a result.

Valladolid have now announced that they have suspended the ten fans in question, via a temporary court judgement. Once the case is resolved, they will be free to take further action.

“The entity does not consider its fans to be racist, but the commission of these specific incidents has forced them to take the appropriate measures.”

At every stage, La Pucela have provided and helped in whatever manner possible. With Vinicius having also suffered racial incidents with Atletico Madrd fans and a Real Mallorca fan. The hope is that both clubs will follow Valladolid’s lead on the matter.