Pep Guardiola quashes exit rumours with defence of Manchester City – ‘We have good lawyers’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will have been bracing himself all week for his own words to be thrown at him in his press conference this Friday, and he came out swinging.

City have been found in breach of hundreds of Premier League financial regulations over the last decade, which could result in sanctions for the club. Guardiola had previously said that if he found out the club had lied to him, he would be ‘gone tomorrow’.

Speaking to MEN, Guardiola reminded all involved that the case has not been resolved just yet.

“We are lucky we live in a marvellous country that have a society where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. We didn’t have this opportunity. We are already sentenced.”

“What’s going to happen, I don’t know. In the other side, personally, I’m happy that we are here because like UEFA happened we have the chance to defend our position. We have good lawyers but we cannot say UEFA had bad lawyers and the Premier League, supported by 19 teams, are going to take good lawyers.”

Guardiola references the fact that City were also found guilty of breaching financial fairplay regulations by UEFA, but on appeal managed to get the charges dropped.

“I would have loved to wait and see and time will dictate what will happen. Just in case we are not innocent, we will accept what the judge, the Premier League decide.”

Guardiola recently signed a contract with Manchester City keeping him there until 2025, with the club having just brought Erling Haaland in. Guardiola appears happy in Manchester and there is little reason to leave from his point of view, unless a strong moral conscience kicks in or heavy sanctions befall City.