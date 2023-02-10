Mikel Oyarzabal extends Real Sociedad contract to 2028

Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal has committed his future to the club with a contract extension until 2028.

The Basque native has endured an injury disrupted 12 months after damaging a knee ligament in March 2022, with nine months out of action, forcing him to miss the 2022 World Cup.

Oyarzabal, who shares the club captaincy with veteran star Asier Illarramendi, has been in talks with the club over an extension through his injury recovery.

La Real were keen to offset any potential transfer interest in their key forward, and demonstrate their confidence in his recovery, by following through on a renewal offer.

“I’m very happy. It’s always good news to be able to continue at this team, and even more so coming from last year, which has been difficult,” the 25-year-old told a club interview.

“I have to thank the club for their confidence and for giving me the opportunity to continue here for many years.

“I want to continue helping La Real grow. We have to take advantage of this good dynamic in the team and extend it for as long as possible.”

Oyarzabal’s status as a fans favourite at the Estadio Anoeta is already assured and he is already being taking about as a potential club record appearance maker and goal scorer in future.

With 230 La Liga appearances to his name, he is currently 36th on the league appearances list, but he is expected to rocket up it in the coming years, with 63 goals putting him 12th on the league scorers list.

