Manchester United injury crisis ahead of Barcelona clash

Manchester United will be without three more key players through injury for their Europa League clash with Barcelona on February 16.

United head to the Camp Nou for a crunch last 16 play off first leg, with Erik ten Hag plotting a path to the next phase, after finishing second behind Real Sociedad in Group E.

Their failure to secure top spot means a direct battle with Champions League departees Barcelona as part of the reformatted competition.

Barcelona will be without captain Sergio Busquets for the game, due to an ankle problem, with French international Ousmane Dembele also sidelined.

However, the visitors own injury picture is far worse, with Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Anthony all set to miss the trip to Catalonia.

Ten Hag confirmed the trio will be absent for this weekend Premier League trip to Leeds United, and added he ‘does not expect’ them to be available for selection against Barcelona in midweek.