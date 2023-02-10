Madrid sources contradict Carlo Ancelotti-Brazil reports, CBF denies news

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti may be on his way out of the club at the end of the season – although reports conflict on just how certain he is.

The Italian manager told the press at Friday lunchtime that he had a contract with Real Madrid until 2024, and that his situation was ‘clear’.

However just over an hour later, a report emerged that Ancelotti had told the CBF (The Brazilian Football Federation) that he would take the Brazil job if it was offered to him at the end of the season.

A Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF) informa que não procede a notícia divulgada nesta sexta-feira (10/02) de que o técnico do Real Madrid, o italiano Carlo Ancelotti, é o novo treinador da Seleção Brasileira.https://t.co/aSvKot3X63 pic.twitter.com/PZhxPJ0tF6 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) February 10, 2023

Several hours after that, Marca say that while Ancelotti may well join Brazil, the Italian will talk things over with Real Madrid after the season.

Continuing the succession of reports on the matter, the CBF have denied that the job will be Ancelotti’s at the end of the season.

In the case of the ESPN Brazil report being true, it would benefit all parties to deny anything of the sort. If the Real Madrid squad were aware that Ancelotti was leaving, it could distract their focus from finishing the season.