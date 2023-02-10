Lisandro Martinez refers to Wout Weghorst using Lionel Messi insult

Perhaps one of the most iconic post-match interviews ever. Lionel Messi, in his purest form, fresh off the back of a World Cup quarter-final penalties victory, angrily confronting 6 foot six (198cm) Wout Weghorst. It was led to ‘Que miras, Bobo?’ [What are you looking at, stupid?] becoming a globally recognised phrase.

Messi is perhaps lucky that Weghorst did not square down to him in that moment. The great Argentine has recognised that it was not a moment he was proud of, although it is one he is unlikely to forget, given his children repeat to him often.

Weghorst is also unlikely to forget it any time soon either. According to Sport, when the giant Dutch striker arrived at Manchester United, Messi’s Argentina teammate Lisandro Martinez addressed him as Bobo.

And it has stuck. Weghorst has taken it in good spirits, and now it is much more akin to a term of endearment. Probably a good job for Martinez too, given he barely reaches Weghorst’s shoulders.