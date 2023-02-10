Lionel Messi injury could leave Paris Saint-Germain without two best players for Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain’s success on an annual basis rests generally on between up to seven games occurring between February and May or June, but injury means there is a serious risk they are without their two best players for the first of those matches.

Kylian Mbappe is already a serious doubt for the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Bayern Munich. Mbappe was injured in training two weeks ago, straining his adductor in training. If the original three week diagnosis is correct he will miss the tie on Tuesday.

Which makes news of Lionel Messi’s injury even more grave. The Argentine star picked up a hamstring strain against Marseille on Wednesday, as PSG crashed out of the Coupe de France. He is set to miss their tie against AS Monaco this weekend.

There are doubts about his availability of Messi for Bayern too, although Diario AS say that there is a good chance he will be able to play.

Should he fail to recover in time, it will be left to Neymar Junior to lead the attack. It could torpedo Christophe Galtier’s chances of success this season in one match.

There is an increasing debate on the number of games that are played, as various organisations attempt to increase the number of games, and the number of games between top teams in the coming years.

Both Mbappe and Messi were present until the very end of the World Cup and perhaps the effects of a mid-season World Cup are becoming apparent. It may well rob the most glamorous competition of arguably its two biggest stars.