Joao Mendes – the footballer that Barcelona are signing with Ronaldinho for a mentor

On Tuesday Ronaldinho confirmed that his son, Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira, would be signing with his former club, Barcelona.

The 17-year-old has been plying his trade with Cruzeiro at Brazil. Sport say that he is due to join the Juvenil B level, competing as an under-19 player.

According to their information, he plays a central striker, although he has the versatility to play out wide. The young Brazilian supposedly possesses an excellent pass, and likes to run at goal.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta explained on Thursday that he has ‘a good base level’, although it would also be necessary to see how he adapted.

Mendes began playing at Paris Saint-Germain, and then Flamengo as he followed his father’s footsteps. He was then picked up by Cruzeiro in 2018, but was released at the end of last year.

Questions will be raised about the true ability of Mendes. Barcelona would generally not consider a player deemed of insufficient quality for Cruzeiro for their academy, especially given it involves taking the teenager across the Atlantic Ocean. It would not be the first time that questionable young players have arrived from Brazil to Camp Nou either.

Others might point out that if this could be looked at as a favour to Ronaldinho, then it is small price to pay for all Ronaldinho did for the club. Without the Brazilian, their successful era from 2004 onwards may never have come to pass.