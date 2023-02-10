Franck Kessie rejected January move to Tottenham

Barcelona star Franck Kessie rejected the chance to join Premier League side Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international was linked with a potential move away from the Camp Nou last month, despite only joining the club ahead of the 2022/23 season, with his first team opportunities limited in Catalonia.

Alongside moves England, Kessie was also linked with an immediate return to Italy, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming he must prove his worth to Xavi before the end of the campaign, after making just two La Liga starts so far.

However, despite the potential for a summer exit from the league leaders, with Barcelona looking to make a sizeable profit on an initial free transfer, he is determined to fight for his place, as per reports from Diario Sport.

Sergio Busquets’ injury could give Kessie a window to show his worth in the starting XI with Xavi forced to reshuffle due to his captain’s absence this month.