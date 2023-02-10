Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admits he would be open to Espanyol return

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has been out of work since he left Ligue 1 last summer, but has admitted he would come back to La Liga. In particular to his former club, Espanyol.

Although not right now. Speaking on a Twitch stream with Javier de Haro, as reported by Diario AS, Pochettino admitted “you always have that thorn in your side about going back,” but was full of praise for current manager Diego Martinez, speaking more in the mid- or long-term.

“Pochettino, in a second go as a coach, would listen to what kind of project it is, what are the objectives.”

“In a project where the objectives are clear, and the tools to achieve them are there, why not? I would have thought about it.”

Whether the job, or those pre-requisites become available are another question. Espanyol have been unstable for much of their time under Chinese owner Chen Yansheng, with not infrequent rumours coming about that he might sell the club.

Although comparatively Espanyol have good resources in terms of La Liga, it is a long way off Tottenham or PSG. Equally, Espanyol would need to find that stability, which Pochettino is likely hyper-aware of following his stint with PSG.