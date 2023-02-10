Spain star David Raya linked with Brentford exit

Spain international David Raya could look to move on from Brentford in 2023.

Tottenham have been linked with a potential move for the 27-year-old, as part of their hunt for a long term replacement for French veteran Hugo Lloris, as he turns 37 in 2023.

Lloris is under contract as club captain in North London until the end of the 2023/24 campaign but Tottenham are planning for the future.

Raya is tied to Brentford until 2024, in a mirror of Lloris’ position at Spurs, and he could be open to a new challenge in England, but he is holding of on an extension with Thomas Frank’s side.

“I don’t think it’s the right time to sign a contract at the moment,” as per reports from BBC Sport.

“I’m really happy and I’m just thinking about doing my best for the team and trying to push for Europe.

“I was offered a new contract last year, and again in January, but we didn’t reach an agreement. For now a new contract is secondary, the most important thing is the team and the games. We’ll see where we are in May.

“There’s nothing I can say about what’s going to happen in the summer.”

Raya’s open ended comments will have Brentford fans concerned over his plans, as he enters into the final 12 months of his current deal this summer, with an apparent determination to play European football.

Raya played a key role in their debut Premier League promotion in 2021, and the Catalan stopper remains ever present for Frank, but Spurs are in a stronger position to offer Champions League, or Europa League football, despite Brentford’s impressive form in 2022/23.