Dani Carvajal tipped for FIFA Club World Cup final start

Real Madrid are preparing for their 2022 FIFA Club World Cup final against Al Hilal in Rabat tomorrow.

Los Blancos are pushing for a fifth world title in Morocco as they take on the Saudi Arabian side at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti opted for a strong starting line up in their 4-2 semi final win over Al Ahly, with the veteran Italian coach only making changes late in the game, as the Egyptians looked to press for a fightback.

He is expected to stick with a majority of his starting line up in the final but he could be forced into one change in defence.

Nacho Fernandez has returned to Madrid, following the birth of fourth child, and despite rushing back to Morocco, Ancelotti is set to rest the veteran full back, with Dani Carvajal coming in.

Ancelotti has also confirmed key trio Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao will not be joining the squad as they continue to recover from injuries in Madrid.