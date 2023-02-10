Barcelona to get Premier League loanee back at the end of the season

Barcelona are not far off getting themselves back within the salary limit for next season according to Mateu Alemany and Joan Laporta, but they will have at least one extra salary to deal with.

According to the Daily Mail (via MD), Tottenham Hotspur do not intend exercise their buy option on Clement Lenglet at the end of the season. The French international is on loan at Spurs and has played 20 times under Antonio Conte, counting 1,459 minutes to his name after a slow start.

However with Spurs looking to pursue a number of other targets for their central defence, such as Marc Guehi, Alessandro Bastoni or even Josko Gvardiol, hthey will not retain Lenglet.

Of course if Barcelona manage te sell Lenglet, it could be beneficial to them. It seems unlikely they would retain him, given Eric Garcia is already struggling for minutes in central defenden, and Sevilla have been mentioned as a possible destination. Lenglet originally made his name in Andalusia, following a move from Nantes.