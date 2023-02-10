Aurelien Tchouameni challenges La Liga over Vinicius Junior racial abuse

The chief talking point in Spanish football for weeks has been Vinicius Junior. More precisely, his treatment from opponents, referees and fans. Many feel that more could be done to protect Vinicius, in particular from the racial abuse, including Aurelien Tchouameni.

Six incidents of racial abuse towards Vinicius this season, with four occurring since the end of December. So far all of the incidents have been reported to the Anti-Violence Committee, responsible for elevating the cases, but no action has been taken yet. Real Valladolid have suspended ten fans while they wait for the results of the investigation, at which point they will decide what further action to take.

Speaking ahead of the Club World Cup final, it was once again a topic of discussion. This time it was Aurelien Tchouameni who was tasked with responding.

“Vinicius’s problem is a general problem, of society: there must be zero tolerance for racism. Whether you are white, black or of another colour. La Liga can also take measures and we hope this situation will change.”

The French midfielder was also asked how Vinicius was coping with it all.

“Vinicius is feeling fine. We know that in football there are always difficult moments. Against the opponent, the public, you experience moments like this, we are all with him and it is a pleasure to have him in the squad. The important thing is that he focuses on football and shows his level.”

Carlo Ancelotti has also been asked ad nauseam about his Brazilian star, to which he backed up Tchouameni’s words.

“I say the same thing. There is a general problem and therefore we have to find a solution.”

La Liga have maintained they are doing what they can by investigating and reporting matters to the committee, but have no legal power to punish the cuplrits. Others have pointed out they could impose sporting sanctions on clubs as a way of punishing misdemeanors.