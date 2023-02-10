Andoni Iraola committed to Rayo Vallecano until the end of 2022/23

Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola will not leave the club this season despite links to Premier League side Leeds United.

The Basque manager was rumoured to be Leeds’ first choice option to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, following an impressive 18 months in Vallecas.

However, despite their interest, Iraola is reported to have rejected a mid-season move, as he wants to complete his contract with Rayo.

Iraola led Rayo to a mid table finish last season, in his first La Liga campaign as a manager, alongside a run to the Copa del Rey semifinal.

He has built on that progress this season, with Rayo currently fifth in La Liga, and potentially on course for an incredible European qualification.

As per fresh reports from Marca, Iraola has dismissed any chance of leaving the Spanish capital before the end of the campaign, despite Leeds’ willingness to pay his €8m release clause.

However, the situation could change in the summer, with Iraola on a 12 month rolling contract which expires in June, with no confirmation over an extension.

Rayo will look to keep him, even if they miss out on Europe, but Iraola could be tempted by a Premier League switch, if an option opens up.