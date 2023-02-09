Zinedine Zidane wants French wonderkid if he returns to Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane is remembered as being one of the best managers in Real Madrid history, despite a disappointing ending to his second spell in charge.

Zizou won nine trophies in first stint in charge, including three successive Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018. His second spell didn’t go quite as well, with just a La Liga and Spanish Super Cup won in his first season, before a trophyless second.

Zidane departed at the end of the 2020/21 season, and has been without a club since. He was hoping for the French national team job, but the FFF opted to keep Didier Deschamps as manager following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In recent weeks, Zidane has been linked with the manager’s job at Paris Saint-Germain, and he is reportedly already making demands for when he takes over.

However, he has not ruled out a third spell at Real Madrid, and Fichajes have reported that Zidane would be willing to return when Carlo Ancelotti leaves. If he does take over, his first signing would likely be young Lyon forward Rayan Cherki, who is lighting up Ligue 1 this season.

It remains to be seen whether Zidane does indeed return for a third spell in charge at Real Madrid, whether that be now or in the future. However, his second stint in charge left a bad taste in the mouth of many Los Blancos supporters, so he may not be welcomed with open arms.

