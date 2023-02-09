Vinicius Junior brings up Real Madrid milestone with decisive Al Ahly performance

Vinicius Junior once again was the leading light for the Real Madrid attack against Al Ahly on Wedensday night, as they eventually strolled past their Egyptian rivals. As has been the case so often this season, the absence of Karim Benzema meant that Vinicius took it upon himself to handle much of the responsibility.

It was he who got the first goal and it was a significant one – his 50th strike in the white of Real Madrid. It comes after 202 games with Real Madrid. 31 of those goals have come in La Liga, five in the Copa del Rey, 12 in the Champions League, and one each in the Spanish Supercup and now the Club World Cup, as per Marca. He also has 49 assists in those games.

While it is natural that his numbers should jump with more importance and consistency in the team, it is notable that 36 of those goals have come in the last season-and-a-half. It illustrates the jump forward in his performance, especially since Carlo Ancelotti returned to the job.

Vinicius is currently Real Madrid’s top scorer this season, with 14 goals in 31 appearances. Benzema has 13, Rodrygo has scored 10 and Fede Valverde is on nine goals.

