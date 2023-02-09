Valencia narrowing down managerial shortlist as Voro’s days are numbered

Valencia Sporting Director Miguel Angel Corona is on his way to Singapore to discuss the candidates for the maangerial position with owner Peter Lim.

It will be the fourth manager Corona has worked with in his three seasons with the club. Gennaro Gattuso left the club ten days ago after feeling he could no longer turn things around at Los Che. The club placed perennial caretaker manager Voro in charge, but have looked to hurry along the appointment of a new manager, following two disppointing defeats to Real Madrid and Girona.

Several candidates have been mentioned in connection with the job. Former manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been heavily linked with a return, but Valencia will need to pay to get him out of his job with Al Ittihad. Equally, old Real Mallorca and Espanyol boss Vicente Moreno is on the shortlist, but would have to leave Al Shabbab.

Cheaper options might be former Valencia icon Ruben Baraja is also in the frame, after a so-far unimpressive spells at Rayo Vallecano, Sporting Gijon and Real Zaragoza. Meanwhile Jose Luis Mendilibar, miracle worker at Eibar for seven years, has also been mentioned.

Marca say that Cop Librertafores-winner Abel Fereira of Palmeiras has already turned down an approach. Being Valencia manager has always been an exciting but tricky prospect. As time goes on under Peter Lim, Los Che have become less and less attractive to managers, and it may be tricky to bring in the manager they want. Especially now, with Valencia just a point above the drop zone and involved in a relegation battle.