Two of Real Madrid’s three injured stars to travel to Morocco for Club World Cup final

Real Madrid are set to take on Al Hilal on Saturday night in the Club World Cup final, having dispatched Al Ahly 4-1 in an entertaining tie. Carlo Ancelotti is set to have two of his key players back for the final two.

Los Blancos are currently nursing seven injuries, although they hope to have three of those back by Saturday. Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio missed out against Al Ahly through illness and discomfort, but Ancelotti commented that he expects both back in training on Friday. Meanwhile in Madrid, Lucas Vazquez, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard are continuing their recovery.

Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema were all included in the Club World Cup squad in the hope that they might be available for a potential final. Marca say that Militao and Benzema will travel to Morocco, but Courtois is set to remain in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos will be hoping Benzema can finally put together a run of games without issues, having been battling fitness problems all season. Even a half-fit Benzema improves their side, but to make a genuine assault on La Liga or the Champions League, they will need the Frenchman sharp once more.