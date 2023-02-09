Sevilla planning summer move for highly rated Serie A striker

Sevilla have had their fair share of problems in domestic football this season. Having replaced Julen Lopetegui with Jorge Sampaoli earlier in the campaign, their fortunes didn’t improve, although has increased slightly in recent weeks.

Los Nervionenses has particularly struggled in front of goal, having scored just 21 goals in 20 matches. Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been the man entrusted with leading the line, but he has netted just twice in 16 appearances.

Director of football Monchi wants forward options brought in during the summer, and one player that could be signed is Giovanni Simeone. Fichajes report that the Argentine, whose father Diego manages Atletico Madrid, is looking for first team football, having played second fiddle to Victor Osimhen at Napoli this season.

Sevilla will look to secure first team football first before putting considerable thought into reinforcements, which players unlikely to be willing to join if they are in the second tier of Spanish football.