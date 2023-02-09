Ronald Koeman takes shots at Barcelona veteran and Joan Laporta

Former Barcelona player, coach and icon Ronald Koeman left with a bitter taste in his mouth from his spell on the bench, and it appears he still has a few gripes to air too.

The Dutch manager was sacked by Joan Laporta in November of 2021, with Barcelona all but out of the Champions League and sitting ninth in La Liga. However Koeman feels he was harshly dismissed, due to the lack of resources.

In interview with Andy van der Meijde, covered by Sport, Koeman admitted that while Barcelona are playing well under Xavi Hernandez, the current manager has it easier than he did.

“Barça are doing very well. I saw Barcelona vs Real Madrid, they played incredible football. They were so good.”

“They facilitated his [Xavi’s] work.”

“It depends on the quality of the squad. During my time that was different.”

During the summer where Koeman and Laporta coincided, Barcelona lost the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, replacing them with Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong.

“After what happened with the president, I’m don’t go to Camp Nou these days.”

Koeman also implied that he did not think much of Barcelona veteran Sergi Roberto, who is now a vice-captain at the club. He was surprised that Barcelona let Sergino Dest went on loan to Milan, having only spent one season at Camp Nou, while Roberto stayed.

“Dest is no worse than Sergi Roberto. I didn’t understand it.”

Xavi clearly did not take a liking to Dest, leaving him on the bench for the majority of his first season, before choosing to send him on loan this season. Roberto has been unfit for parts of this season, but on the whole has performed well under Xavi.