Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child

Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat.

Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.

Muchas felicidades para Nacho Fernández y su mujer por el nacimiento de su cuarto hijo. ¡Enhorabuena familia! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zFH5hrcbHA — REAL MADRID❤️ (@AdriRM33) February 9, 2023

The defender’s wife, Maria Cortes gave birth to their new baby on Thursday, who they have named Lola.

Despite having travelled home to be with his family for this special moment, Nacho is expected to the return to the Real Madrid camp in Morocco on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s final against Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Nacho has been a regular for Real Madrid of late, having had to fill in with multiple defenders having suffered injuries in recent weeks. The 33-year-old will hope to retain his place in the starting line-up for the showpiece event on Saturday.