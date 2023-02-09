Real Madrid players break same record three times in Al Ahly victory

Real Madrid secure a somewhat safe passage into Saturday’s Club World Cup final after defeating Egyptian champions Al Ahly 4-1 in Rabat on Wednesday evening.

It was a momentous occasion for a number of reasons. Los Blancos can secure a fifth world crown should they be victorious against Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal this week, further cementing themselves as the most successful club in the tournament’s history.

On a personal level, Vinicius Jr notched his 50th in Real Madrid colours, but the Brazilian also broke a club record last night, when he became the youngest player in the club’s history to score in an Intercontinental tournament. The previous record had been held by Real Madrid legend, who scored in the final of the 1998 Intercontinental Cup against Vasco da Gama.

Unfortunately for Vinicius, he held the record for approximately 45 minutes, before it was beaten by teammate Rodrygo when he netted in added time to make it 3-1. Remarkably, the 22-year-old held it for a matter of moments before Sergio Arribas netted to make it 4-1.

The 21-year-old scored his first goal in Real Madrid colours on Wednesday, and he now has a club record to his name. Not a bad day’s work for the youngster.