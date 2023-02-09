Pep Guardiola linked with top European job if he exits Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City is unclear. Following the announcement that the Premier League are charging the Citizens with FFP irregularities, it is believed that the former Barcelona boss will leave in the near future.

Having been at Man City since 2016, Guardiola has had a successful reign in charge, although he has yet to win them their first Champions League crown. This season may be his final chance, if he does indeed decide to leave.

If he does go, Fichajes report that French champions Paris Saint-Germain will offer Guardiola the position of head coach, replacing current boss Christophe Galtier. He would be reunited with Lionel Messi if he is appointed, with whom he was incredibly successful with at Barcelona.

Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the PSG job in recent days, so it will be interesting to see what happens if Guardiola does indeed leave Manchester City.

The French giants would have their pick of two of the highest rated coaches in football.