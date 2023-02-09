Matias Messi releases statement following fiery comments on Barcelona and Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi’s brother Matias Messi went viral on Wednesday after a video of him emerged on Twitch slating Barcelona and Joan Laporta. The Argentine World Cup winner’s brother was at home with his family when he told the world that they not be returning to Barcelona.

It wasn’t just that though. He told the world that the Spanish were ‘traitors’ and that if they were to go back to Barcelona, they would be getting rid of the likes of President Joan Laporta, who was in charge when Messi left the club.

On his Instagram, Matias Messi wrote out the following message in the aftermath, as quoted by Sport.

“I want to vindicate myself for what I said on social networks, I was only with my son and his friends making a joke. How am I going to think that of a club as big as Barcelona and its history, which has given so much to my family like Leo.”

“For us, Catalonia is our second home and that is well known. I’m very sorry and I apologise to everyone, especially the Barcelona fans.”

The tone of the video and the statement could not be more different, and if was indeed an attempt at humour, he will not be pursuing a career in comedy in the near future.

It hints that although we do not know what Lionel Messi thinks of the situation, there is a certain bitterness towards Laporta in his family. The current President promised Messi he would stay at the club and agreed terms on a contract before pulling the plug just hours before he was meant to sign it.