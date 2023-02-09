Marcos Alonso senior passes away after two years battling illness

Marcos Alonso Pena has passed away at the age of 63, according to Marca.

The former Barcelona, Racing Santander, Atletico Madrid and Logrones player had been battling illness for the past two years. Alonso won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Supercup and two league cups in the 1980s with Barcelona, also appearing 22 times for Spain. He went on to manage Atetico, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla after his playing career.

Alonso is part of a line of professional footballers, all named Marcos Alonso. Marquitos, or Marcos Alonso Imaz, was part of the great Real Madrid side of the 1950s and 1960s, winning four European Cups and five league titles. He passed away in 2012.

Currently, Marcos Alonso Mendoza plays as a left-back or central defender for Barcelona too. The 32-year-old joined in the summer from Chelsea on a free deal and will at least have been closer to his father in his final days.