Manchester United “submit €65m bid” for out of form Real Madrid starlet

Manchester United appear to have shifted their midfielder shopping to Spain in recent years. The Red Devils signed Real Madrid star Casemiro last summer, and also came close to completing a deal for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong.

Now, it appears that they are back, and they are in for a player that they were interested in last summer. Nacional report that Man Utd submitted an offer for €100m for Federico Valverde, but it was rejected out of pocket by club president Florentino Perez.

Having had a strong start to the season, Valverde has struggled for form since returning from the World Cup, where he suffered a shock group stage exit with Uruguay. He did score in Real Madrid’s victory over Al Ahly in the Club World Cup on Wednesday, but the Premier League giants are looking to take advantage of his lack of form, and have reportedly tabled an offer of €65m.

Valverde is still very much an important member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and being aged 24, he is expected to be around the Real Madrid squad for many years to come, unless he is solid.