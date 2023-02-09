La Liga ” exclude Real Madrid and Barcelona officials” as Superleague gains traction

The European Superleague appears to be back on track again, following confirmation of the tournament’s new format earlier on Thursday. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the three driving forces behind the original plans for the competition, although sports management company A22 are now in charge.

Tensions between La Liga and Spain’s two biggest teams have been high ever since the original Superleague was announced in 2021. The league’s president Javier Tebas has often come to blows in the media with Florentino Perez and/or Juan Laporta, and it appears that his next move could fray tensions even more.

Vozpopuli report that Tebas is trying to exclude officials from both Barcelona and Real Madrid from meetings surrounding the future of La Liga, so that neither club can have a say in matters going forward.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid appear determined to join the Superleague, so it remains to be seen whether these developments will have an effect at either club. Nevertheless, it’s safe to say that relations between both and the league are at an all-time low.

