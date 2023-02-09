Inter to rival Barcelona for defensive target, ‘great offer’ in January confirmed

Benjamin Pavard is set to be one of the more coveted defenders in the 2023 summer transfer window, with teams already vying for his signature.

The Bayern Munich defender is out of contract in 2024. His relationship with Julian Nagelsmann is not thought to be the best, and he has lost his starting role too, making a move likely in the summer. MD say that Bayern will demand around €30m for his signature.

Barcelona have been heavily linked to Pavard, who is thought to be one of two defenders that they are keen on to take the right-back role. Real Madrid have also been mentioned as a potential destination, although that speculation has eased off of late.

However Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that one of their rivals for Pavard’s signature is already on the scene.

“We have big goals for the season, so we decided we couldn’t do without him. We turned down a great offer for Pavard in January,” he told BILD, referencing an offer from Inter.

Joao Cancelo arrived on loan from Manchester City in January, but Nousair Masraoui’s fitness issues might have persuaded Bayern to hold onto Pavard – Cancelo could also be used as a left-back.

While Inter are not the financial force they were 15 years ago, Barcelona are in no position to be getting involved in auctions. Inter’s interest looks like it will only make the Blaugrana’s task more difficult.