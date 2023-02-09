Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid wonderkid set to earn Serie A move

After much early promise while at Real Madrid, Jese Rodriguez has had an underwhelming career. Now aged 29, he has failed to settle at a club since departing the reigning European champions.

After leaving Real Madrid in 2016, Jese moved to French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of €25m. However, he failed to make his mark in the capital, and was sent out on loan four times during his stay.

One of those loan clubs, Las Palmas, picked him up on a permanent deal in February 2021 after leaving PSG via contract termination two months earlier. The forward had a decent spell at the Canary Islands club, but then departed for Turkish side Ankaragücü last summer.

However, he had a poor spell at the Super Lig side, and his contract was terminated in January. Despite this, he looks set to join a new club imminently, with MD reporting he is closing in on a move to Serie A strugglers Sampdoria.

Jese will hope to revitalise his career in Italy, having failed to deliver on the promise he showed whilst at Real Madrid.

Posted by

Tags Jese Rodriguez Real Madrid Sampdoria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News