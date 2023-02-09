Former Real Madrid wonderkid set to earn Serie A move

After much early promise while at Real Madrid, Jese Rodriguez has had an underwhelming career. Now aged 29, he has failed to settle at a club since departing the reigning European champions.

After leaving Real Madrid in 2016, Jese moved to French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of €25m. However, he failed to make his mark in the capital, and was sent out on loan four times during his stay.

One of those loan clubs, Las Palmas, picked him up on a permanent deal in February 2021 after leaving PSG via contract termination two months earlier. The forward had a decent spell at the Canary Islands club, but then departed for Turkish side Ankaragücü last summer.

However, he had a poor spell at the Super Lig side, and his contract was terminated in January. Despite this, he looks set to join a new club imminently, with MD reporting he is closing in on a move to Serie A strugglers Sampdoria.

Jese will hope to revitalise his career in Italy, having failed to deliver on the promise he showed whilst at Real Madrid.