Carlo Ancelotti “could take” Brazil job as Florentino Perez sets meeting with CBF

Carlo Ancelotti has maintained that he will retire from football management when his Real Madrid contract expires at the end of next season.

However, it appears that his time at the reigning Spanish and European champions could be cut short. Ancelotti has been linked with the vacant Brazil job several times this year, and he remained coy on the matter when asked in December.

It appears that Real Madrid are open to letting Ancelotti leave, albeit not until the end of the season. GeGlobo, as per Defensa Central, have reported that club president Floretino Perez has set up a meeting with the CBF, in which the possibility of Ancelotti taking over as Brazil boss will be discussed.

Much will depend of what the rest of the season brings for Real Madrid. If Los Blancos have an unsuccessful season, and are unable to defend their La Liga or Champions League titles, Perez may choose to let Ancelotti go.