Carlo Ancelotti among three finalists for FIFA’s The Best coach award

Real Madrid have a sensational 2021/22 season. Under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti, in his second spell in charge at the club, they won the Spanish Super Cup in January, before adding a La Liga title and Champions League crown later in the season to complete a fantastic treble.

Ancelotti’s achievements have been noted by FIFA, and the world football governing body announced on Thursday that the Italian is part of their three-man shortlist for their “The Best” coach award.

Ancelotti will be up against former Barcelona head coach Pep Guardiola, who had another successful season with Manchester City in 21/22, with the other candidate being Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni.

Scaloni led La Albiceleste to World Cup glory in December, and he will hope to add a personal achievement to his recent world and continental successes, having also overseen Argentina’s Copa American success in 2021.

No doubt Ancelotti would be pleased to win the award, but his main focus will be replicating the end of last season this time around, as Real Madrid look to secure back-to-back La Liga and Champions League titles.