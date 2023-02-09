Barcelona to make basement offer to Sergio Busquets

Barcelona intend to persuade Sergio Busquets into staying at the club next season, with Xavi Hernandez pushing hard to keep his captain at the club. However they will not be doing so with financial rewards.

Recently there have been reports that Al Nassr are willing to pay Busquets around €18m to head to Saudi Arabia, while negotiations with David Beckham’s Inter Miami are thought to be advanced, as per MD.

Knowing that they cannot compete with those salaries, Barcelona intend to make a renewal offer far inferior to his current deal. If he stays, then it will be out of a desire to continue competing in European football.

While it is true that the Blaugrana cannot compete financially, there is also the risk of making Busquets feel as if the club does not value his contribution. While the Blaugrana plead poverty, they were also attempting to bring in Sofyan Amrabat in January, which shows that if they wanted to, they could offer more.