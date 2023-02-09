Barcelona to appeal to CAS in order to secure signing of Julian Araujo

Barcelona’s financial issues meant that transfer incomings in January were extremely difficult, despite both Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin leaving the club.

As such, no players were brought in despite the departures of the two first team players, with young Argentinian starlet Lucas Roman being signed by Barca Atletic. However, club officials tried to bring in another for the subsidiary late last month in the shape of LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo.

The Mexican was expected to be part of Xavi Hernandez’s first team, but would be registered as a Barcelona B player. However, the deal was scuppered when paperwork was submitted 18 seconds late, and FIFA ruled against the transfer being completed.

Barca have not given up hope of signing Araujo this season, and have submitted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, according to Relevo.

If Barcelona are successful, it would see the 21-year-old join immediately, which would be a boost to Xavi for the second half of the season.