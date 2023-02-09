Barcelona return ruled out for veteran striker in the summer

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was linked with a return to Barcelona this winter, as the Gabonese finds himself out in the cold under Graham Potter. As he had already played for two clubs, the Blaugrana were his only possible destination.

As it was, Barcelona could not do a deal due to their salary issues. The Blaugrana still need permission to register Ronald Araujo and have only managed to do so with Gavi via a court decision, although even that could blow up in their faces.

Barcelona anticipate having more space in their salary limit this summer, but it will not be used on Aubameyang, as per Sport. The Chelsea forward is on ‘astronomical’ wages and despite his desire to come back, it is described as ‘almost impossible’ even if he arrives on a free.

While Aubameyang is still an excellent option as a back up, unless his wages are almost at the league minimum, the wisdom of recruiting a player that would be 34 by next season would be questioned.