Barcelona linked with move for former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria

Several players have played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona over the course of their careers. High profile names such as Luis Figo, Michael Laudrup and Gheorghe Hagi all played for both sides of the bitter El Clasico divide.

There could be another big name to join that list, in the shape of former Galactico Angel Di Maria. The Argentine had a successful four year spell in the Spanish capital, winning six trophies including one Champions League in his final season before joining Manchester United.

Di Maria is now at Italian giants Juventus, but looks set to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. Fichajes report that Barcelona are considering the World Cup winner as a short term option, although they aren’t the only team interested.

Atletico Madrid also harbour an interest in Di Maria, who turns 35 on Tuesday. However, he also may remain in Italy, as Serie A leaders Napoli are also eyeing up a move for the winger.

Di Maria can play on both flanks, although he’s typically considered to be at his best on the right. With Barcelona already having Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha and Ferran Torres who favour playing in that position, the Argentine is unlikely to be what they need.