Barcelona eyeing up move for out-of-contract French international forward

Barcelona have identified as least two key areas that they would like to strengthen in the summer: defensive midfield and left wing. With the possibility of Sergio Busquets leaving when his contract expires, along with Memphis Depay’s departure in January, players will be required in both positions.

Several targets have almost been identified, with Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco appearing to the top choice for Barca officials. The La Liga leaders reportedly have a €15m buy clause for the Belgian international, which was inserted when Depay joined Los Rojiblancos.

However, another option for Barca appears to be Marcus Thuram. Fichajes report that the Borussia Monchengladbach forward is an option, should his contract at the German side run out in the summer, and he doesn’t sign a renewal.

However, Barcelona aren’t the only La Liga club interested in Thuram, with Atletico Madrid also very keen on signing the nine-time capped French international. Both clubs will fancy their chances when it comes to negotiations.