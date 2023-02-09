Barcelona “€90m better off” following departures of Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona will have a battle on their hands to appease La Liga this summer when it comes to their finances. President Joan Laporta has stated that the club must reduce their wage bill by €170m in order to adhere to the league’s standards.

Barca will likely have to sell two or three big earners in order to reduce their salary expenditure, with one of those potentially being veteran fullback Jordi Alba. A clear out may have been needed at the end of the season had the club not already taken measures to cut costs.

Director of football Mateu Alemany revealed that the club is almost €100m better off from a few months ago, following the recent departures of Antoine Griezmann and Gerard Pique.

“From this summer, we no longer have the contracts of Griezmann and Pique, so that’s €90M less (on the wage bill)”.

The latter retired in November, while Griezmann signed a permanent deal with Atletico Madrid in October, having already been on loan at Los Rojiblancos.

It will still be a challenge for Barcelona to adhere to La Liga’s policy, but it is one that is already going to be easier than it was expected to be six months ago.

Image via Third