Barcelona boost as key Villarreal player misses training ahead of La Liga fixture

Barcelona travel to face Villarreal on Sunday evening, knowing that victory would put them 11 points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

With Real Madrid contesting the Club World Cup this week, Carlo Ancelotti’s side aren’t in league action until Wednesday, when they take on Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu. As such, Barca can stretch their lead even further at the top of the table with a win.

However, it will far from easy against a Villarreal side that have improved since domestic football returned at the end of December. Quique Setien will likely make things difficult for his former side, but he could be without a key player for Sunday’s fixture.

Sport report that Gerard Moreno missed training on Thursday, and could be unavailable for the Yellow Submarine for the match. Moreno is Villarreal’s top scorer in La Liga, having netted five times this season.

Villarreal would likely need to rely on either Jose Luis Morales or Fer Nino should Moreno be unavailable, which would be a big boost to Barcelona’s hopes for victory on Sunday.