Atletico Madrid to rival Barcelona for summer signing of World Cup star

Atletico Madrid will be hopeful of securing Champions League football this season, having had a rather underwhelming campaign so far.

Having finished bottom of their Champions League group this season, Los Rojiblancos will take no further part in European competition until next season at the earliest. Elimination from the Copa del Rey at the hands of city rivals Real Madrid has meant that it is just La Liga that Atleti are competing in now.

They sit fourth after matchday 20, but are just three points ahead of high flying Rayo Vallecano. Despite this, Diego Simeone’s side will be confident of securing top four, but this season’s disappointed has meant that much squad turnover in the summer is likely.

There is expected to be many incomings, with the likes of Marcus Thuram, Presnel Kimpembe and N’Golo Kante all having been linked with moves in recent days. One player that could join in the summer, having previously been rumoured with a move in January, is Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Sport report that Atleti are likely to go all out to secure his signing this summer. However, they will have to compete with Barcelona, who are also very interested in signing the Moroccan international.

Barca wanted Amrabat in January too, and the player even offered to play for free in order to push the deal through, highlighting his willingness to join the La Liga leaders.

Baring this in mind, Atletico Madrid may find in difficult to beat off Barcelona for Amrabat’s signature, if the player is so keen to move to Catalonia.