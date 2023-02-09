Atletico Madrid to rival Barcelona for signing of La Liga veteran

Atletico Madrid are gearing up for a big summer. Several incomings and outgoings are expected, as Los Rojiblancos look to improve of this season’s showing so far.

Defence appears to be a particular area of interest when it comes to recruitment. Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu is expected to make the move to the Spanish capital when his contract expires, but at least one more centre back is likely to be brought in.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe is reportedly a target, as is Torino’s Perr Schuurs. However, Atleti may look closer to home, and Sport believe that they are spoken to the representatives of Athletic Club veteran Inigo Martinez about a summer move.

Barcelona have previously expressed an interest in the central defender, who is out of contract at the end of the season. However, Atletico Madrid are more likely to be about to offer Martinez first team football, which could sway his decision.