Analysis: What Manchester City and Juventus players would be good signings for Real Madrid?

Manchester City appear to be in big trouble, having been charged by the Premier League this week over FFP irregularities. If found guilty, the Citizens could be set for a harsh punishment, including points deductions or even demotion from the top league in England.

Incredibly, they aren’t the only European giant in trouble with the footballing authorities at the moment. Juventus have already been docked 15 points in Serie A, and now could be deducted another 20 points over “wage manoeuvres” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe’s elite will be sniffing around both clubs, should their punishments cause either to miss out on continental football next season. Juventus already look unlikely to get there due to their previous punishment, but they could be joined by Man City.

Real Madrid will be one of those clubs keeping tabs on the situations of both clubs, and Defensa Central have noted that club officials are focusing on four players from each club with a view to transfers being completed this summer.

Manuel Locatelli has already been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past, as a backup signing should they be unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Italian will join Juventus on a permanent deal from Sassuolo, having been on loan at the Old Lady for the last two seasons, but he could be immediately out the door.

Locatelli could be a clever signing of Real Madrid, but only if Jude Bellingham fails to join. With Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric already at the club, it is debatable whether Locatelli is an upgrade of any of them.

The attacking trio of Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean are all also on Real Madrid’s shortlist, if reports are to be believed. The former two would be excellent additions to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, with Chiesa providing good versatility as he is able to play all across the front three.

Vlahovic would be an excellent signing, although much would depend on whether Erling Haaland will be available this summer. The Serbian international has struggled at times since moving from Fiorentina, but he is undoubtedly one of the best young strikers in the world, and would be an fantastic long term successor for the aging Karim Benzema.

Kean has a lot of promise in the early days of his career, but has largely been underwhelming. However, he looks to be improving during his second spell at Juventus, but is still unlikely to be of the required standard to be a regular starter at Real Madrid, for the time being at least.

Alongside Haaland, the other three Man City players that Real Madrid are looking at are Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez. The Portuguese could be a good signing for Los Blancos, as he offers something different in their midfield. However, at 28, club officials are likely to favour moves for younger players, even if their fee is larger.

Both Foden and Alvarez fit Real Madrid’s transfer policy, and could be excellent signings for the present and future. Foden has upped his game in recent years, and has firmly established himself as one of the best young players in world football. The 22-year-old can play on the wing and in midfield, which would provide different options for Ancelotti.

Real Madrid know all about Alvarez, having scouted him before his move to Man City last January. The World Cup winner has stepped up his game since moving to England, despite having to play second fiddle behind Haaland at times this season. He would be an excellent long term option as a central striker for Real Madrid, and he has the ability to play on either wing, as well as a number 10.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus or Manchester City are severely punished on their respective charges, but it could be open season for their players if so. Being one of the biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid would likely have little problem in securing the signing of the player(s) that they really want.

Image via Reuters