Al Nassr star describes playing with Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘more difficult’

Cristiano Ronaldo is adapting to life in Saudi Arabia and to its football, as Al Nassr struggle to impose their will with the Portuguese in the side.

Ronaldo has started his Al Nassr with one goal from his opening three matches, coming from the penalty spot. Al Nassr have drawn with and beaten two sides lower down the table in Ettifaq and Al Fateh, but suffered defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad in the Saudi Arabian Supercup.

In an interview with RT Arabic (via MD), Al Nassr midfielder Luiz Gustavo explained “Ronaldo’s presence makes the games more difficult for us.”

“All the teams are looking to participate against him in the best possible way, and he motivates everyone (opponents) to do their best.”

Al Nassr will have to contend with being the side that everyone wants to beat now. Aside from the obvious benefits of his finishing, Gustavo did extol what he was bringing to the team in other areas.

“His presence in the team gives the group a great advantage because we learn from him every day, given the great abilities he possesses, both technical and physical. He was created for challenges and always outperforms them.”

The Portuguese striker is already said to be keen on a return to Europe at some point in the not too distant future. Clubs may soften their stance on a player that many of the top European clubs did not consider due to his attitude, style and the financial impact of his wages.