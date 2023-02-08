WATCH: Vinicius Jr gives Real Madrid the lead in Club World Cup semi-final

Real Madrid could pick up their second trophy of the season if they secure the Club World Cup this week, and they have started their pursuit in the best possible way.

Al Ahly are Los Blancos’ semi-final opponents in the competition, with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal already confirmed as finalists. Real Madrid are aiming to join them in Saturday’s final, and they are on their way to doing so.

Both sides have had chances in the first half, and Real Madrid’s stand-in goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has had to be alert. However, it is Carlo Ancelotti’s side that lead, with the goal coming from Vinicius Jr.

A mistake in the Al Ahly defence allowed Vinicius to break through on goal, and he placed a delicate chip over the onrushing Mohamed El Shenawy.

Real Madrid will be aiming to at least hold on to their lead in the second half, as they seek safe progression through to the showpiece final on Saturday.